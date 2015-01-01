Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study aims to investigate the long-term impact of lifestyle-related factors and physical health on life satisfaction and depressive symptoms among Chinese community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Using data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), the analytic sample of this study included 1,068 older adults who had participated in the surveys in both 2011 and 2018. Multivariate regression was employed to analyze both cross-sectional and longitudinal relationships between lifestyle-related factors, physical health, and subjective well-being - specifically depressive symptoms and life satisfaction. Additionally, the model tested how these factors correlate with life satisfaction across different groups of depressive symptom changes among older adults, categorized as not at risk of depression, intermittent depression, and chronic depression.



RESULTS: Multimorbidity was significantly related to baseline and follow-up depressive risk in older adults. Shorter sleep duration was associated with baseline depression risk. Current alcohol drinkers reported significantly more severe depressive symptoms than non-drinkers. At baseline, current smokers were more likely to have a lower degree of life satisfaction than nonsmokers. Among older adults with chronic depression at the 7-year follow-up, former smokers tended to have lower life satisfaction than nonsmokers.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings identified drinking alcohol and having a shorter sleep duration as modifiable lifestyle-related risk factors for late-life depression and smoking as a detrimental factor for life satisfaction in older Chinese adults. Multimorbidity was a significant predictor of more depressive symptoms. Our findings have implications for future psychosocial interventions that target the alleviation of depressive symptoms and the promotion of life satisfaction in older Chinese people based on their different long-term mental and physical health conditions.

