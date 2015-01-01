|
Citation
|
Pisolkar V, Dena I, Green KL, Palmer-Clarke Y, Hinz T, Muhajarine N. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2024; 19(1): e2361494.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Co-Action Pub.)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38824661
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To examine the lived experiences of children and adolescents coping with mental health issues and seeking mental health services in Saskatchewan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; children; Adolescent; mental health; Health Services Accessibility; *Adaptation, Psychological; depression; Parents/psychology; Family/psychology; anxiety; coping; mental health services; families; Saskatchewan; equity; social determinants of health; SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 pandemic; Pandemics; *Mental Health; *Mental Health Services; *COVID-19/psychology; *Qualitative Research