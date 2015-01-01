Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the lived experiences of children and adolescents coping with mental health issues and seeking mental health services in Saskatchewan during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: In our descriptive phenomenological qualitative study, we interviewed forty-six individuals, including children aged 8-15 and their parents. Thematic analysis was applied to interpret the interview data.



RESULTS: Our analysis identified three key themes: pyscho-behavioural impact, academic impact, and social impact. The pandemic adversely affected children due to factors like changes in behaviours such as increased screen time and decreased physical activity, limited access to mental health services, and disruptions to schooling and social interactions. Coping mechanisms varied, ranging from the utilization of available mental health supports and services to individual and family-based strategies. Disparities in timely access to mental health services were evident, with financially stable families accessing private services, while others struggled, particularly in rural areas. Families demonstrated resilience through parental efforts to seek balance and prioritize safety amidst COVID-19 challenges.



CONCLUSIONS: Social connectedness served as a crucial buffer against pandemic-induced stress. Children faced difficulty in accessing timely mental health services and supports. Echoing participant experiences, our findings emphasize the urgency of targeted interventions and policy adjustments to address existing gaps in mental health service accessibility and availability.

Language: en