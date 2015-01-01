|
Citation
I Lawrence T, Wojciechowski T, Fitzgerald M, T Watson S. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38824456
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Experiencing physical sibling abuse is a form of family violence that is common but understudied. While it is often perceived as a normative aspect of sibling relationships, there are apparent behavioral consequences. The current study aims to advance the literature by utilizing the displaced aggression model and I(3) theory to longitudinally examine trait anger as a pathway linking physical sibling abuse to bullying perpetration.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying perpetration; longitudinal analysis; physical sibling abuse; trait anger