Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion is prevalent among trauma patients, but symptoms vary. Assessing discharge safety is not standardized. At our institution, occupational therapy (OT) performs cognitive assessments for mTBI to determine discharge readiness, potentially increasing resource utilization. We aimed to describe characteristics and outcomes in mTBI trauma patients and hypothesized that OT consultation was associated with increased length of stay (LOS).



METHODS: This is a retrospective study at a level 1 trauma center over 17 mo. All patients with mTBI, without significant concomitant injuries, were included. We collected data regarding OT assessment, LOS, mechanism of injury, Glasgow coma score, injury severity score (ISS), concussion symptoms, and patient disposition. Statistical analysis was performed, and significance was determined when P < 0.05.



RESULTS: Two hundred thirty three patients were included. Median LOS was 1 d and ISS 5. Ninety percent were discharged home. The most common presenting symptom was loss of consciousness (85%). No symptoms were associated with differences in LOS or discharge disposition (P > 0.05). OT consult (n = 114, 49%) was associated with longer LOS and higher ISS (P < 0.01). Representation with concussive symptoms, discharge disposition, mechanism of injury, and patient demographics were no different regardless of OT consultation (P > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: mTBI is common and assessment for discharge safety is not standardized. OT cognitive assessment was associated with longer LOS and higher injury severity. Despite institutional culture, OT consultation was variable and not associated with improved concussion-related outcomes. Our data suggest that OT is not required for mTBI discharge readiness assessment. To improve resource utilization, more selective OT consultation should be considered. Further prospective data are needed to identify which patients would most benefit.

