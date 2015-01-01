Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the outcomes of the Programme for Management of Suicidal Behaviour and Suicide Prevention (CARS). Individuals treated in the emergency department of University Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla for suicidal thoughts or attempts (N = 401) between 1-March-2016 and 31-December-2018 were considered. No randomization by patients or groups was performed. Student's t-test, chi-square and repeated measure analysis of variance were used. Kaplan-Meier survival function and Cox proportional hazard regression models were employed to estimate the risks of relapse. Outcome of those who voluntary enrol CARS were compared with treatment as usual (TAU) at 6- and 12-months follow-up. The results indicate a significant reduction and delayed occurrence of suicidal behaviour over a 12-month follow-up period with the CARS programme compared to TAU, along with a decreased frequency of hospital admissions. CARS programme demonstrates a substantial impact, significantly reducing the risk of recurrent suicidal behaviour by 35.5 % and the risk of repeated suicidal attempts by 47.2 % at the 12-month follow-up. The programme exhibits a dual protective effect, diminishing suicidal behaviour and fostering improved long-term outcomes. In conclusion, CARS effectively reduced suicidal behaviour recurrence, achieving significant decreases in suicidal thoughts, plans and attempts.

Language: en