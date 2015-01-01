Abstract

Observational studies have shown controversial associations between alcohol intake and radiographic osteoarthritis (OA). This study investigated whether this association was causal using a Mendelian randomization (MR) study in a population-based cohort in Korean. The study enrolled 2429 subjects (1058 men, 1371 women) from the Dong-gu Study. X-rays of the hand and knee joints were scored using a semi-quantitative grading system to calculate the total score of the hand and knee joints. ALDH2 rs671 genotyping was performed by high-resolution melting analysis. MR instrumental variable analysis and observational multivariable regression analysis were used to estimate the association between genetically predicted alcohol intake and the radiographic severity of OA. Subjects with the G/G genotype had a higher current alcohol intake than those with the G/A and A/A genotypes in both men and women (all P < 0.001). Men with the G/G genotype had higher total knee (P < 0.001) and hand scores (P = 0.042) compared to those with the G/A and A/A genotypes after adjusting for age and body mass index, but not in women. In the observational multivariable regression analysis, each alcohol drink per day in men was associated with increased knee (P = 0.001) and hand joint scores (P = 0.013) after adjustment, but not in women. In our MR analysis, utilizing ALDH2 rs671 genotypes as instrumental variables for alcohol consumption, has shown a significant link between each additional daily alcohol drink and increased radiographic joint severity in men.

Language: en