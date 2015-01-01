|
McDeavitt K. Acta Paediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38829183
AIM: Systematic literature reviews have found the evidence for hormonal interventions in paediatric-age patients with gender dysphoria is of low certainty. Studies in this field have all been observational, and generally of low quality. Nevertheless, some experts assert that the observational studies in this field have consistently found improvement in mental health, and therefore constitute sufficient evidentiary basis for hormonal interventions. The present review sought to characterise results of the longitudinal clinical research studies that have reported depression and suicidality outcomes.
suicide; depression; gender dysphoria; cross‐sex hormones; puberty blockers