Abstract

BACKGROUND: Among sexual minorities (SMs), experiencing discrimination has been associated with greater substance use at the day-level. However, variations in sample characteristics and measures of day-level discrimination limit the generalizability of findings. Furthermore, it is unknown how positive experiences due to minority identity ("Minority Strengths") may impact the association between experiencing discrimination and same day drinking.



METHODS: The present study extends prior research on discrimination and drinking using detailed discrimination measures, Minority Strengths measures, and a gender diverse sample. Participants (N = 61) were majority White (n = 45, 73.8 %) adult (mean age 26.8 years) self-identified SMs (e.g., 44.3 % identified as "gay") who engaged in alcohol use within the past month. Participants completed up to 31 days of daily diary surveys about their experiences and drinking. Recruitment took place in the northeastern U.S. from May to December 2021.



RESULTS: Multilevel model analysis indicated that experiencing discrimination was associated with increased same day drinking among Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) participants but not among White participants. A significant gender by discrimination interaction indicated that cisgender men drank more the same day they experienced discrimination compared to cisgender women and transgender/non-binary participants. Minority Strengths had no impact on these relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight that the experience of discrimination and its association with drinking may be influenced by a host of contextual factors that are attached to racial and gender identities. Future research should examine how discrimination in different contexts (e.g., regions) and based on specific identities may be associated with alcohol use.

