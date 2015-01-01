|
Gorton HC, Archer C, Algahtani T, Mughal F, Copeland CS. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(4): e127.
38828685
BACKGROUND: Propranolol is a beta-blocker medication indicated mostly for heart rhythm conditions and for physical symptoms of anxiety. Prescriptions for propranolol in the UK have increased since 2008. Recently, there have been concerns about the involvement of propranolol in intentional poisonings, but such deaths are not routinely reported. Therefore, use of coroner-reported and toxicology data enables unique investigation into the scale of involvement of propranolol in suicide. AIMS: To describe the extent to which propranolol is involved in suicides, including patterns over time and characteristics of people whose suicide involved propranolol compared with other suicides.
Suicide; epidemiology; primary care; antidepressants; propranolol