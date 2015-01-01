|
Citation
|
Zhao R, Fang S, Li D, Zhang C. BMC Nurs. 2024; 23(1): e370.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38831277
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nurses play an important role in the treatment of war wounds on the plateau, and they face multiple challenges and a variety of needs in their caregiving process. This study aimed to systematically integrate and evaluate qualitative research data to understand the altitude emergency rescue experience and training needs of nurses in military hospitals and provide them with targeted assistance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Meta-synthesis; Experience; First aid; High altitude; Military nurse; Training needs; War wound