Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses play an important role in the treatment of war wounds on the plateau, and they face multiple challenges and a variety of needs in their caregiving process. This study aimed to systematically integrate and evaluate qualitative research data to understand the altitude emergency rescue experience and training needs of nurses in military hospitals and provide them with targeted assistance.



METHODS: We critically assessed the study using the Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Assessment Checklist for Qualitative Research. Extraction, summarization and meta-synthesis of qualitative data. Cochrane Library, PubMed, Embase, FMRS, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Chinese National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), Wanfang Database (CECDB), VIP Database, and China Biomedical Database (CBM) were searched for relevant studies published from the establishment of the database to May 2023. Additionally, we conducted a manual search of the references of the identified studies. Registered on the PROSPERO database (CRD42024537104).



RESULTS: A total of 17 studies, including 428 participants, were included, and 139 research results were extracted, summarized into 10 new categories, and formed 3 meta-themes. Meta-theme 1: mental state of military nurses during deployment. Meta-theme 2: the experience of military nurses during deployment. Meta-theme 3: training needs for emergency care.



CONCLUSIONS: Emergency rescue of high-altitude war injuries is a challenging process. Leaders should pay full attention to the feelings and needs of military nurses during the first aid process and provide them with appropriate support.

Language: en