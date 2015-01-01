Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine challenges in return to work (RTW) for persons with persistent postconcussion symptoms (PPCS) experienced by the affected employees and their managers.



METHODS: A survey of employees (S-E) and two surveys of managers (S-M1, S-M2) executed 4 months apart to capture the time perspective. Inclusion: Adults aged 18-66 with PPCS > 4 weeks, employed at the time of mTBI who returned to work within the previous year. Managers involved in their RTW process. OUTCOME MEASURES: Work status, working hours, work functioning (Work Role Functioning Questionnaire, WRFQ), work productivity.



RESULTS: Ninety-two employees and 66 managers were recruited. Three-fourths of the employees had returned to work but only one-third worked under similar conditions. Weekly working hours decreased from 36,3 hours (SD = 10,5) before mTBI to 17,6 hours (SD = 9,7). Employees had difficulties with tasks 43% of time (WRFQ). They needed more breaks, struggled with multitasking and work speed. About 65.9% experienced affected work productivity. Managers reported lack of knowledge and difficulties assessing the number of working hours and suitable tasks.



CONCLUSIONS: Most employees returned to work but only a minority worked under similar conditions as before mTBI. Employees and managers struggled to estimate workload. The affected employees and their workplaces need a long-term RTW support.

