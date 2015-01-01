SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gallow S, Beard J, McGinley J, Olver J, Williams G. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2024.2361638

38828871

OBJECTIVES: To examine the safety of cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) assessment and training in the early sub-acute phase of recovery (≤3 months) following moderate-to-extremely severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

METHODS: A systematic review was completed in accordance with the PRISMA guidelines. Studies investigating adults and adolescents ≥15 years with moderate-to-extremely severe TBI were considered for inclusion. The methodological quality of the included studies was evaluated according to the McMaster Guidelines for Critical Review Form - Quantitative Studies.

RESULTS: Eleven studies with a total of 380 participants were included in the review. Adverse events (AEs) and symptom monitoring were poorly reported. Only four studies reported on the occurrence of AEs, with a total of eight AEs reported. Three of the reported AEs were concussion-like symptoms with no further exercise-induced symptom exacerbation reported. No serious AEs were reported.

CONCLUSION: There is no evidence to suggest that CRF assessment and training is unsafe in the early sub-acute phase of recovery following moderate-to-extremely severe TBI. However, despite the low AE and symptom exacerbation rates identified, a timeframe for safe commencement was unable to be established due to poor reporting and/or monitoring of exercise-induced symptoms and AEs in the current literature.


Language: en

systematic review; rehabilitation; Brain injuries; exercise therapy; post-concussion syndrome

