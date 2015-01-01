|
Weiss SM, Kalocsai C, Liu B, Norris M. Can. Geriatr. J. 2024; 27(2): 141-151.
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Geriatrics Society)
38827425
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The literature to date is unable to clearly characterize the appropriateness of virtual care for falls prevention services from the patient perspective. In response to COVID-19, the Falls Prevention Program (FPP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre was modified to include virtual components. We set out to uncover the experiences of this unique older-adult patient population to inform FPP quality improvement and appropriate incorporation of technology post-pandemic.
geriatric assessment; falls; COVID-19 pandemic; virtual care; falls prevention program; preventative care; preventative programs