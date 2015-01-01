SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Weiss SM, Kalocsai C, Liu B, Norris M. Can. Geriatr. J. 2024; 27(2): 141-151.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Geriatrics Society)

DOI

10.5770/cgj.27.722

PMID

38827425

PMCID

PMC11100982

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature to date is unable to clearly characterize the appropriateness of virtual care for falls prevention services from the patient perspective. In response to COVID-19, the Falls Prevention Program (FPP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre was modified to include virtual components. We set out to uncover the experiences of this unique older-adult patient population to inform FPP quality improvement and appropriate incorporation of technology post-pandemic.

METHODS: FPP patients during the COVID-19 pandemic (February 2020 - February 2022) and their primary caregivers met inclusion criteria. Out of 18 eligible patients, 10 consented to participate in 20-minute, semi-structured telephone interviews conducted and transcribed by the first author. Inductive coding followed by theme generation occurred through collaborative analysis.

RESULTS: The participants (n=10) were 60% female, mean age 84 years (SD 5.8), 60% living alone, and 70% university educated. We generated three main themes: 1) First Steps First, revealed a common desire for physical and mental support and the perceived essentials of a successful FPP highlighting the importance of program length and individualized attention; 2) Overcoming Obstacles, highlighted participants' experiences overcoming barriers with technology in the context of an isolating pandemic; and 3) Advancing Care Post-Pandemic, elaborated on the appropriateness of virtual care and delved into the importance of program personalization.

CONCLUSION: The interviewed older adults revealed agreement on the FPP's necessity and the importance of increasing program length, one-on-one interaction, and program flexibility for unique patient needs. Incorporating virtual assessment prior to in-person exercises was largely favoured and should be considered as an appropriate use of technology post-pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

geriatric assessment; falls; COVID-19 pandemic; virtual care; falls prevention program; preventative care; preventative programs

