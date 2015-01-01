Abstract

A Community Health Assessment (CHA) was conducted among community members in a rural Western Kentucky county in 2022-2023 identified mental health as one of the top health issues in the county. The purpose of a CHA is to identify key health needs and issues through data and develop strategies for action. One of the objectives was to identify barriers to accessing mental health care, especially among youth. Secondary data analyses were performed from survey results conducted by the local health department and local public schools. Quantitative data were analyzed using SPSS software. Qualitative data were analyzed using a two-cycle coding process. Access to mental healthcare is an area of great need in this rural Western Kentucky county. Recommendations include working with healthcare providers, especially specialists, to accept Medicaid and it is recommended to cross-train other professionals to address mental health needs in this region.

Language: en