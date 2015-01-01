Abstract

This cross-sectional survey study describes characteristics of mobile crisis teams (MCTs) in the United States. Mobile crisis teams (MCTs) are increasingly recognized as essential responders to help those experiencing mental health crises get urgent and appropriate care. Recent enhanced federal funding is designed to promote adoption of MCTs, but little is known about their current structure and function and whether teams meet new Medicaid rules governing their utilization. Survey participants (N = 554) are a convenience sample of MCT representatives recruited through professional organizations, listservs, and individual email contacts from October 2021 - May 2022. Respondents most frequently identified themselves as MCT program director/manager (N = 237, 43%). 63% (N = 246) of respondents reported billing insurance for services provided (including Medicaid), while 25% (N = 98) rely on state or county general funds only. Nearly all respondents (N = 390, 98%) reported including behavioral health clinicians on their teams, and 71% (N = 281) reported operating on a 24/7 basis, both of which are required by Medicaid's enhanced reimbursement. Just over half of respondents (N = 191, 52%) reported being staffed with 11 or more FTE staff members, our estimated number required for adequate 2-person coverage on a 24/7 basis. MCTs are a popular policy initiative to reduce reliance on law enforcement to handle mental health emergencies, and enhanced federal funding is likely to expand their utilization. Federal rule makers have a role in establishing guidelines for best practices in staffing, billing, and outcomes tracking, and can help ensure that stable financing is available to improve stability in service delivery.

Language: en