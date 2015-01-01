Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This article reviews the mechanisms of primary traumatic injury to the brain and spinal cord, with an emphasis on grading severity, identifying surgical indications, anticipating complications, and managing secondary injury. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Serum biomarkers have emerged for clinical decision making and prognosis after traumatic injury. Cortical spreading depolarization has been identified as a potentially modifiable mechanism of secondary injury after traumatic brain injury. Innovative methods to detect covert consciousness may inform prognosis and enrich future studies of coma recovery. The time-sensitive nature of spinal decompression is being elucidated. ESSENTIAL POINTS: Proven management strategies for patients with severe neurotrauma in the intensive care unit include surgical decompression when appropriate, the optimization of perfusion, and the anticipation and treatment of complications. Despite validated models, predicting outcomes after traumatic brain injury remains challenging, requiring prognostic humility and a model of shared decision making with surrogate decision makers to establish care goals. Penetrating injuries, especially gunshot wounds, are often devastating and require public health and policy approaches that target prevention.

