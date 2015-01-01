Abstract

Introduction The COVID-19 pandemic changed peoples' travel behaviors; an uptake in cycling was observed in the United Kingdom. The aim of this study was to assess the cycling-related orthopedic injuries presented to a major trauma center (MTC) before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHOD This retrospective observational single-center study analyzed referrals to the orthopedic department during a matched two-month period in 2019 and 2020. Data were collated on cycling-related injuries including demographic variables, mechanism of injury, anatomical area of injury, and the management of injury. The data were compared and statistical analysis was performed using the Pearson Chi-squared test to assess for significance.



RESULTS A total of 2409 patients were referred to the orthopedic department with injuries. A 35.6% decrease in total referrals was made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysis of cycling-specific injuries demonstrated a statistically significant increase in referrals to the orthopedic department during the COVID-19 pandemic. A statistically significant difference in upper limb trauma was also observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patterns of management, namely operative vs. non-operative management, did not demonstrate a difference in the two time periods.



DISCUSSION This study highlights that during the COVID-19 pandemic, cycling behavior changed with more patients suffering orthopedic injuries as a result. Orthopedic departments may need to plan for this change in behaviors with more capacity being created to manage the demand.



CONCLUSION Cycling-related injuries referred to the orthopedic department increased during the pandemic.



