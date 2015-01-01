SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Islam MR, Towhid MII, Salwa M, Tasnim A, Mroy WW, Khan MMH, Haque MA. F1000Res. 2023; 12: e1364.

(Copyright © 2023, F1000 Research)

10.12688/f1000research.141568.2

38826573

PMC11143399

BACKGROUND: Children globally, including in Bangladesh, are facing various forms of online sexual abuse including sextortion, exploitation, body shaming, and blackmail. They are also coerced into engaging in intimate activities, harassed through the sending of sexual content, among other forms of abuse. We aimed to explore the root cause of online child sexual abuse (OCSA) in Bangladesh.

METHODS: This qualitative research design utilized in-depth interviews (IDIs) and key informant interviews (KIIs) between February and April 2022. The study sample comprised 21 school-going children aged 13-17 years, selected from two different geographical settings (10 from rural areas and 11 from urban areas) in Bangladesh using purposive sampling techniques. They participated in in-depth interviews (IDIs) while additional data was obtained through key informant interviews (KIIs) with 11 multidisciplinary stakeholders.

RESULTS: Children from both rural and urban areas reported facing abuse in various ways, such as being asked to send naked photos, being invited to be naked in video calls, and being invited to have virtual sex, among others, over the internet.

CONCLUSIONS: The government should consider integrating OCSA education into secondary levels. Additionally, there should be efforts to ensure a safe online environment through content scrutiny, promotion of outdoor activities, and community campaigns. An anonymous reporting system must be implemented, and strict measures under the Children's Act must be enforced against perpetrators. Further intervention studies are needed to ensure effective child protection measures in Bangladesh.


Humans; Child; Female; Male; Internet; Adolescent; Rural Population; Urban Population; Bangladesh/epidemiology; *Child Abuse, Sexual/statistics & numerical data; *Qualitative Research; Online Child Sexual Abuse; Root Cause; Health Problem; Children; Qualitative study; Bangladesh

