Citation
Islam MR, Towhid MII, Salwa M, Tasnim A, Mroy WW, Khan MMH, Haque MA. F1000Res. 2023; 12: e1364.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, F1000 Research)
DOI
PMID
38826573
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children globally, including in Bangladesh, are facing various forms of online sexual abuse including sextortion, exploitation, body shaming, and blackmail. They are also coerced into engaging in intimate activities, harassed through the sending of sexual content, among other forms of abuse. We aimed to explore the root cause of online child sexual abuse (OCSA) in Bangladesh.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Internet; Adolescent; Rural Population; Urban Population; Bangladesh/epidemiology; *Child Abuse, Sexual/statistics & numerical data; *Qualitative Research; Online Child Sexual Abuse; Root Cause; Health Problem; Children; Qualitative study; Bangladesh