SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen Q, Tang J, Zhu Y, Chan KL. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1336617.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1336617

PMID

38827606

PMCID

PMC11143793

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adolescents are experiencing an unprecedented cyber-saturated environment where the disclosure of private information should be approached with caution. This study aims to investigate the effects of school environment, including student support, teacher support, and opportunities for autonomy, on students' disclosure of private information and their experiences with cyberbullying.

METHODS: In September 2022, a total of 1,716 students (mean age = 14.60, SD = 1.35) from three regular and vocational schools in China participated in the survey.

RESULTS: The results showed that 35.6% of the participants had experienced victimization by cyberbullying, and 12.6% had perpetrated cyberbullying. Vocational school students reported significantly higher rates of cyberbullying and lower levels of perceived school climate than students from regular school. Student support in the school environment was found to negatively affect both cyberbullying perpetration and victimization, with this impact appearing to be stronger in regular schools as compared to vocational schools. Opportunities for autonomy and the disclosure of private information were positively correlated with experiences of cyberbullying.

DISCUSSION: This study introduces a novel perspective that perceived school climate influences adolescents' disclosure of private information and their involvement in cyberbullying. The findings could provide implications for future research and practices aimed at child protection in cyberspace.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Surveys and Questionnaires; China; Disclosure; cyberbullying; school climate; *Cyberbullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Schools; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Crime Victims/statistics & numerical data/psychology; online privacy; student support; vocational school

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print