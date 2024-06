Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm is a preventable, but a leading, cause of maternal morbidity and mortality all over the world, with a significant impact on healthcare systems.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the magnitude of self-harm and associated factors among postnatal mothers attending immunization clinics.



METHODS: An institution-based cross-sectional study was employed among postnatal mothers attending infant immunization clinics at public health facilities in Boneya Boshe Woreda, Western Ethiopia, 1 October to 30 October 2023. A pretested, face-to-face interviewer-administered structured questionnaire prepared by Kobo Toolbox was used to collect the data. Both bivariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were done. The level of significance was declared at p-value <0.05 with a 95% CI.



RESULTS: Among the 423 mothers enrolled in the study, 415 of them finally participated, at a response rate of 98.10%. The magnitude of self-harm was 12.53% (95% CI: 9.33, 15.73). Involvement of husband in maternity and child healthcare (AOR = 1.90; 95% CI: 1.12, 2.10), depression (AOR = 2.79; 95% CI: 2.14, 6.94), loneliness (AOR = 2.49; 95% CI: 1.15, 5.40), postpartum intimate partner violence (AOR = 2.15; 95% CI: 1.01, 4.54), average monthly income (AOR = 3.70; 95% CI: 2.17, 10.50), and postnatal care (AOR = 2.72; 95% CI: 1.28, 5.80) were significantly associated factors.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS: The study sought a magnitude of self-harm that was slightly higher than the previous study conducted in the northern part of Ethiopia. Therefore, healthcare providers should focus on identified factors during postnatal care to overcome them. Similarly, the concerned body should develop an effective strategy based on the identified factors to pay attention to postnatal mothers.

