Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to investigate the effect of fall prevention interventions using information and communication technology (ICT).



METHODS: A comprehensive search across four databases was performed. The inclusion criteria were fall prevention interventions including telehealth, computerized balance training, exergaming, mobile application education, virtual reality exercise, and cognitive-behavioral training for community-dwelling adults aged ≥60 years.



RESULTS: Thirty-four studies were selected. Telehealth, smart home systems, and exergames reduced the risk of falls (RR = 0.63, 95% CI [0.54, 0.75]). Telehealth and exergame improved balance (MD = 3.30, 95% CI [1.91, 4.68]; MD = 4.40, 95% CI [3.09, 5.71]). Telehealth improved physical function (SMD = 0.69, 95% CI [0.23, 1.16]). Overall, ICT fall interventions improved fall efficacy but not cognitive function. For quality of life (QOL), mixed results were found depending on the assessment tools.



CONCLUSION: Future investigations on telehealth, smart home systems, or exergames are needed to motivate older adults to exercise and prevent falls.

Language: en