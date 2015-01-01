SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee K, Yi J, Lee SH. Health Informatics J. 2024; 30(2): e14604582241259324.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14604582241259324

PMID

38825745

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to investigate the effect of fall prevention interventions using information and communication technology (ICT).

METHODS: A comprehensive search across four databases was performed. The inclusion criteria were fall prevention interventions including telehealth, computerized balance training, exergaming, mobile application education, virtual reality exercise, and cognitive-behavioral training for community-dwelling adults aged ≥60 years.

RESULTS: Thirty-four studies were selected. Telehealth, smart home systems, and exergames reduced the risk of falls (RR = 0.63, 95% CI [0.54, 0.75]). Telehealth and exergame improved balance (MD = 3.30, 95% CI [1.91, 4.68]; MD = 4.40, 95% CI [3.09, 5.71]). Telehealth improved physical function (SMD = 0.69, 95% CI [0.23, 1.16]). Overall, ICT fall interventions improved fall efficacy but not cognitive function. For quality of life (QOL), mixed results were found depending on the assessment tools.

CONCLUSION: Future investigations on telehealth, smart home systems, or exergames are needed to motivate older adults to exercise and prevent falls.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Aged; accidental falls; older adults; telehealth; information and communication technology; Independent Living; Information Technology; Quality of Life/psychology; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Telemedicine; fall prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print