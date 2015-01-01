|
Nieder C, Thomae K, Kärtner J. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2024; 24(2): e100470.
38827120
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence represents a severe problem for young Indian women and requires effective prevention. Since face-to-face prevention programs are limited in reach, we developed the online sexual violence prevention program RISE-ON consisting of three modules, namely Gender, Sexual Violence, and Bystander Education. The study's objective is to investigate the short-term effects of the RISE-ON modules on participants' knowledge and attitudes.
Prevention; India; Sexual violence; Sexual assault; Online Programs