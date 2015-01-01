Abstract

Novel synthetic opioids (NSOs) represent an emerging group of novel psychoactive substances, acting as agonists at the opioid receptors. NSOs include fentanyl-related compounds, e.g. methoxyacetylfentanyl (MeACF), and non-fentanyl analogs, e.g. "U compounds" including U-47700. Here we present three cases of death involving MeACF and U-47700, with particular reference to preliminary data on pharmacokinetics and tissue distribution.After a complete post-mortem examination, general unknown screenings and analysis of drugs of abuse were performed on postmortem samples by immunoassays, gas chromatography-mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. To quantify the analytes of interest in post-mortem blood and tissues, the standard addition method was used. A toxicological significance score (TSS), weighing the role of the NSO in each death case, was assigned.Case 1 died at the hospital after consumption of U-47700, methadone (serum levels: 2,600 ng/ml and 37 ng/ml), tilidine and benzodiazepines. In case 2, U-47700 (204 ng/ml) together with methadone (290 ng/ml), flubromazepam (480 ng/ml) and diazepam (300 ng/ml) were detected in peripheral blood. In case 3, methoxyacetylfentanyl (266 ng/ml), furanylfentanyl (4.3 ng/ml) 4-ANPP (15 ng/ml) and alprazolam (69 ng/ml) were quantified in femoral blood. In all cases, the NSO likely contributed to the death (TSS = 3).NSOs appear to be often consumed in the setting of polydrug intoxications, especially in combination with other opioids and benzodiazepines, which often exert synergistic effects. The standard addition method remains the most reliable in post-mortem analysis and toxicological results should always be evaluated together with circumstantial and autopsy data.

Language: en