Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. In recent years, workplace accidents have imposed a considerable cost on industries. Accident proneness is one of the most influential factors known to cause unsafe behaviors and occupational accidents. Therefore, the present study investigated the validity and reliability of the accident proneness questionnaire in industries.



METHODS. The questionnaire was developed to measure accident proneness in industries - the developed instrument was distributed in East Azarbaijan industries (1100 questionaries). Content validity, confirmatory factor analysis and exploratory factor analysis were used to examine the construct validity, and Cronbach's α and the test-retest method were used to examine the reliability and reproducibility of the instrument.



RESULTS. In the face validity section, the impact score of all items was determined to be >1.5. In the content validity section, the content validity index (CVI) and the content validity ratio (CVR) were higher than the standard value of 0.42. The Cronbach's α coefficient for all dimensions was 0.914.



CONCLUSION. The findings of the study show that the accident proneness questionnaire in industries has acceptable validity and reliability, and can be used as a comprehensive, practical, robust and reliable instrument to investigate the accident proneness of different industries.

