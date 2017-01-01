Abstract

The 6-hour (6-h) time to wound closure was a controversial issue as studies have shown that time was not a substantial factor. Wounds in the face are often considered to have a lower infection risk. Despite this, the cause of injury was not extensively discussed in relation to this context. The primary objective was to investigate the association between the 6-h time to wound closure and wound complications following emergency management of facial soft tissue injuries (STIs). Additionally, the secondary objective was to explore other factors contributing to wound complications. A retrospective record review was conducted in our hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021. Medical records of patients with facial STIs due to road traffic accidents were included. Simple random sampling was used to select records meeting inclusion criteria. Data on demographic, injury, and treatment characteristics were collected using a standardized proforma. Descriptive, univariate and multivariate analyses were performed, including chi-square tests and binary logistic regression. A total of 295 patient records were included, with most patients being males (77.3%) and of Malay ethnicity (54.9%). The median age was 31.0 years. Majority of patients were treated within 6 h of injury (93.9%). Complications were documented in 6.1% of cases, including wound dehiscence and infection. Multivariate analysis revealed a significant association between 6-h time to closure and wound complications (OR: 7.53, 95% CI: 1.90-29.81, p = 0.004). Grade of surgeon on duty (OR: 4.61, 95% CI: 1.25-16.95, p = 0.02) and diabetes mellitus (OR: 6.12, 95% CI: 1.23-30.38, p = 0.03) were also shown to have a statistically significant association with wound complications. A 6-h time to wound closure, grade of surgeon on duty and diabetes mellitus were three major factors involved in facial wound complications following road traffic accidents.

Language: en