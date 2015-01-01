Abstract

Health care institutions play an essential role in community resilience. As one of the largest health care systems in the United States, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) plays a critical role in supporting medically vulnerable Veterans during disasters. Disasters require large-scale outreach to individuals in affected areas, including the capability to identify patients, establish contact, determine needs, and deliver required services. Here we describe the development and implementation of VHA's Vulnerable Patient Care, Access, and Response in Emergencies (VP CARE) program, a data-driven system of outreach to preidentified medically vulnerable patients, which seeks to streamline this process. VP CARE was inspired by the VHA's Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) program and the US Department of Health and Human Services' emPOWER program. It seeks to enhance Veteran patients' well-being and continuity of care during disasters using 3 components: (1) improving the readiness and resilience of vulnerable patients and their caregivers; (2) establishing an organization, policies, procedures, and competency-based training exercises to guide outreach and assistance; and (3) creating and implementing standardized 1- and 2-way outreach technology and reporting. Using Geographic Information Systems embedded in VP CARE, VHA can generate a list of high-risk patients and deploy a 2-way texting capability to contact and receive responses from them. VP CARE automatically tracks patient contact and responses, reducing duplication of effort and freeing up VA staff to focus on patients with immediate needs. Patients and their caregivers benefit from the reassurance of knowing that VHA is focused on their well-being and available to support them. The technologies deployed in VP CARE improve the efficiency of outreach efforts and reduce the risk of life-threatening harm, while reducing the cost and demands on VA staff. This article concludes with lessons learned that may be instructive for other health care systems seeking to establish similar outreach capabilities.

