Abstract

Timely diagnosis of acute head and neck polytrauma presenting to emergency departments (EDs) optimizes outcomes. Since ED capacity influences triage and admission, the authors utilized the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database to understand how ED size and trauma characteristics affect head and neck polytrauma presentation and admissions. Demographics and injury characteristics from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database from 2018 to 2021 were analyzed to delineate factors contributing to polytrauma presence and admission through multivariable logistic regressions. The authors' 207,951-patient cohort was primarily females (48.6%), non-Hispanic (62.4%), and white (51.4%) people who averaged 57.2 years old. Nonspecific head injuries were predominant (59.7%), followed by facial trauma (22.6%) with rare substance involvement (alcohol, 6.3%; drugs, 4.1%) presenting to high-volume EDs (48.5%). Of the patients, 20% were admitted, whereas 31.1% sustained polytrauma. Substance use [alcohol, odds ratio (OR) = 4.44; drugs, OR = 2.90] increased polytrauma likelihood; neck (OR = 1.35), face (OR = 1.14), and eye (OR = 1.26) associated with polytrauma more than head injuries. Burns (OR = 1.38) increased polytrauma likelihood more than internal organ injuries. Black patients sustained higher polytrauma when presented to non-small EDs (OR = 1.41-1.90) than white patients showed to small EDs. Admissions were higher for males (OR = 1.51). Relative to small EDs, large EDs demonstrated a higher increase in admissions (OR = 2.42). Neck traumas were more likely admitted than head traumas (OR = 1.71). Fractures (OR = 2.21) and burns (OR = 2.71) demonstrated an increased admission likelihood than internal organ injuries. Polytrauma presence and admissions likelihood are site, injury, and substance dependent. Understanding the impact of factors influencing polytrauma presence or admission will enhance triage to optimize outcomes.

