Citation
Jha SN, Das S, Chandra A, Dey A, Roy R. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2024; 13(4): 1496-1499.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
38827669
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Care-seeking after injury episodes is generally associated with major uncertainties concerning its incidence, care, and cure/disappearance, and the price of care. Though the utilization pattern of the population is shaped by social, economic, cultural and political factors, it varies widely for the rich and the poor. With this background, a community-based epidemiological study was conducted to determine the care-seeking behavior of victims of unintentional injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
|
injuries; unintentional; Care-seeking behavior