McKay S, Aitken ME. J. Pediatr. Clin. Pract. 2024; 11: e200106.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38827478
Secure firearm storage counseling is repeatedly implicated as a key factor in the reduction of firearm-related injury and death, and pediatricians have a unique role in promoting this practice within clinical encounters. The American Academy of Pediatrics, in its recent policy statement "Firearm-Related Injuries and Deaths in Children and Youth: Injury Prevention and Harm Reduction," advocates for a multipronged approach to firearm injury prevention.1 The statement calls for well-child visits to include firearm safety anticipatory guidance,1 thus affirming the role of pediatricians to lead in the effort to reduce firearm injury. However, implementation has been hindered as the result of barriers in time and comfort level, and thus it is imperative to continue to investigate factors that can improve the message delivery in an evidence-based, culturally competent manner. March et al in their paper recently published in The Journal reinforce much of what we understand about preferences of firearm owners, including nonjudgmental questions about safe storage practices with the presumption of firearm ownership and the use of trusted messengers.2, 3, 4, 5 The paper also underscores the importance of using accurate but acceptable terminology for firearms when approaching this potentially polarizing topic.6,7
