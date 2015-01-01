SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Midgett A, Doumas DM, Hausheer R, Bond L, Buller MK, Peralta C, Peck M, McCormick H. J. Prev. Health Promot. 2023; 4(2): 292-319.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/26320770231183961

PMID

38826496

PMCID

PMC11142473

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess the feasibility of parent training designed as a companion module to a bullying bystander intervention (STAC) for middle school students in rural communities. Parents (N = 23) invited from three rural middle schools viewed a parent training and completed measures to assess limited efficacy through immediate program outcomes (e.g., knowledge, confidence, self-efficacy, attitudes, behavioral intentions) and program feasibility, as well as participated in focus groups to provide feedback about program acceptability, demand, practicality, and online delivery adaptation. Parents reported increases in knowledge and confidence in supporting their adolescents to intervene in bullying situations, confidence and comfort in managing bullying, bullying self-efficacy, communication self-efficacy, responsibility to actively engage in bullying prevention, and anti-bullying attitudes from pre-training to post-training. Parents also reported behavioral intentions to use strategies they learned to support their adolescents to intervene in bullying situations. Further, parents' responses suggested high levels of program acceptability, as well as interest in an interactive, self-paced online parent training. Themes from focus groups (n = 12) revealed a need for bullying prevention training for both students and parents in rural communities and found the training to be useful, easy to understand, and relevant and appropriate for their community. Parents identified barriers including cost, time, program flexibility, and the importance of parent buy-in. Parents also provided feedback specific to an online training, including a preference for a smartphone application and design elements to increase engagement. Implications for program development for rural communities are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; rural; mixed-methods; bystander intervention; STAC Parent Module

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print