Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess the feasibility of parent training designed as a companion module to a bullying bystander intervention (STAC) for middle school students in rural communities. Parents (N = 23) invited from three rural middle schools viewed a parent training and completed measures to assess limited efficacy through immediate program outcomes (e.g., knowledge, confidence, self-efficacy, attitudes, behavioral intentions) and program feasibility, as well as participated in focus groups to provide feedback about program acceptability, demand, practicality, and online delivery adaptation. Parents reported increases in knowledge and confidence in supporting their adolescents to intervene in bullying situations, confidence and comfort in managing bullying, bullying self-efficacy, communication self-efficacy, responsibility to actively engage in bullying prevention, and anti-bullying attitudes from pre-training to post-training. Parents also reported behavioral intentions to use strategies they learned to support their adolescents to intervene in bullying situations. Further, parents' responses suggested high levels of program acceptability, as well as interest in an interactive, self-paced online parent training. Themes from focus groups (n = 12) revealed a need for bullying prevention training for both students and parents in rural communities and found the training to be useful, easy to understand, and relevant and appropriate for their community. Parents identified barriers including cost, time, program flexibility, and the importance of parent buy-in. Parents also provided feedback specific to an online training, including a preference for a smartphone application and design elements to increase engagement. Implications for program development for rural communities are discussed.

Language: en