Abstract

Emotional deficits in psychosis are prevalent and difficult to treat. In particular, much remains unknown about facial expression abnormalities, and a key reason is that expressions are very labor-intensive to code. Automatic facial coding (AFC) can remove this barrier. The current study sought to both provide evidence for the utility of AFC in psychosis for research purposes and to provide evidence that AFC are valid measures of clinical constructs. Changes of facial expressions and head position of participants-39 with schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder (SZ), 46 with other psychotic disorders (OP), and 108 never psychotic individuals (NP)-were assessed via FaceReader, a commercially available automated facial expression analysis software, using video recorded during a clinical interview. We first examined the behavioral measures of the psychotic disorder groups and tested if they can discriminate between the groups. Next, we evaluated links of behavioral measures with clinical symptoms, controlling for group membership. We found the SZ group was characterized by significantly less variation in neutral expressions, happy expressions, arousal, and head movements compared to NP. These measures discriminated SZ from NP well (AUC = 0.79, sensitivity = 0.79, specificity = 0.67) but discriminated SZ from OP less well (AUC = 0.66, sensitivity = 0.77, specificity = 0.46). We also found significant correlations between clinician-rated symptoms and most behavioral measures (particularly happy expressions, arousal, and head movements). Taken together, these results suggest that AFC can provide useful behavioral measures of psychosis, which could improve research on non-verbal expressions in psychosis and, ultimately, enhance treatment.

