Abstract

Research highlights racial and ethnic disparities in suicide, but Asian American suicide receives very little attention in the literature. This is the first comprehensive, large-scale, nationally representative study of completed suicide among Asian Americans in the United States. Descriptive and multilevel regression techniques compared the risk factors for completed suicide across 227,786 Asian American, White, African American, Hispanic, and American Indian suicide decedents from 2003 to 2019.



RESULTS indicated that Asian American suicide decedents were significantly less likely than their counterparts to have several risk factors for suicide. Asian Americans were less likely to be male, uneducated, and unmarried. Asian Americans were less likely to use alcohol and drugs, to have mental health problems, and to die by firearm, relative to other suicide methods. Asian Americans were less likely to have a history of prior suicide attempts, to have intimate partner problems, and to have criminal legal problems. Conversely, Asian Americans were more likely to reside in places with higher levels of concentrated disadvantage, residential instability, racial and ethnic heterogeneity, and population density. The results underscore the need for race-specific suicide prevention strategies that, for Asian Americans in particular, take into account cultural values and barriers to help-seeking behavior.

Language: en