DiBenedetti C, Zimmerman GM, Fridel EE. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38829567
Research highlights racial and ethnic disparities in suicide, but Asian American suicide receives very little attention in the literature. This is the first comprehensive, large-scale, nationally representative study of completed suicide among Asian Americans in the United States. Descriptive and multilevel regression techniques compared the risk factors for completed suicide across 227,786 Asian American, White, African American, Hispanic, and American Indian suicide decedents from 2003 to 2019.
Suicide; Asian American; Social Context