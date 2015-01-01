Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine racial and gender differences in treatment acceptance and relapse potential among rural residents admitted to a substance use disorder (SUD) treatment program.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study using data collected from a sample of 1850 rural residents admitted to a South Carolina state-run SUD treatment center between the years of 2018 and 2020. Chi-square and t-tests were used to compare treatment acceptance and relapse potential by race and gender. Multivariate logistic regression analyses was conducted to further examine the relationship of race and gender with treatment acceptance and relapse potential after adjusting for potential confounding variables.



FINDINGS: Approximately 50% of participants were classified as being accepting of their treatment and committed to changing their substance use, and there were no racial or gender differences in the bivariate and multivariate analyses. Approximately 25% of participants were classified as having low/no potential risk for relapsing, and there were no racial or gender differences in the bivariate analysis. However, the adjusted odds ratio of relapsing risk were lower among White compared to Black adults [AOR = 0.49 with 95% CI (0.31-0.77)].



CONCLUSION: This study suggests there are no gender or racial differences in treatment acceptance for SUD but that Black adults are at greater risk of relapsing relative to White adults. Additional research is needed to identify factors that increase Black adults' risk for relapse to inform interventions that can improve SUD treatment outcomes in this population.

