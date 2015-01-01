Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Measure prevalence and overlap of secondhand harms from other people's use of alcohol, cannabis, opioid, or other drugs and examine sociodemographic and other correlates of these secondhand harms.



METHODS: This cross-sectional analysis used data from 7,799 respondents (51.6% female; 12.9% Black, 15.6% Hispanic/Latiné; mean age: 47.6) in the 2020 U.S. National Alcohol Survey. Secondhand harms included family/marriage difficulties, traffic accidents, vandalism, physical harm, and financial difficulties. Weighted prevalence estimates provided nationally representative estimates of these harms. Logistic regression assessed associations between individual characteristics and secondhand harms.



RESULTS: Lifetime prevalence of secondhand harms from alcohol, cannabis, opioid, or other drugs was 34.2%, 5.5%, 7.6%, and 8.3%, respectively. There was substantial overlap among lifetime harms: almost 30% of those reporting secondhand alcohol harms also reported secondhand drug harms. Significant correlates of secondhand substance harms included female sex (alcohol, other drug); white (alcohol, opioid), American Indian/Alaska Native (opioid), and Black (cannabis) race/ethnicity; and separated/divorced/widowed marital status (opioid). Those reporting family history of alcohol problems had significantly higher odds of reporting secondhand harms across substance types. Individuals who reported frequent cannabis use had higher odds of reporting secondhand alcohol and opioid harms compared to those with no cannabis use, (aOR=1.55; aOR=2.38), but lower odds of reporting secondhand cannabis harms (aOR=0.51).



CONCLUSIONS: Although less prevalent than secondhand alcohol harms, 14% of participants reported secondhand harms from someone else's drug use and frequently experienced secondhand harms attributed to multiple substances. Population-focused interventions are needed to reduce the total burden of alcohol and drug use.

