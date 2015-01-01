Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, alcohol consumption is a leading risk factor for deaths and disability and a causal factor in over 200 diseases, injuries, and health conditions. In April 2016, the manufacture, transport, sale, and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar, a populous Indian state. We sought to estimate the impacts of this ban on health outcomes and domestic violence.



METHODS: Data from the Indian National Family Health Surveys (2005-06, 2015-16, 2019-21), Annual Health Survey (2013), and District Level Household Survey (2012), were used to conduct difference-in-differences (DID) analysis, comparing Bihar (n = 10,733 men, n = 88,188 women) and neighbouring states (n = 38,674 men, n = 284,820 women) before and after the ban. Outcomes included frequent (daily or weekly) alcohol consumption, underweight, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and intimate partner violence. A triple difference model adding male-female interaction to the DID model was also estimated. Attributable averted cases were calculated to estimate the impact of the ban.



FINDINGS: Across all models, the ban led to reduced frequent alcohol consumption (DID: -7.1 percentage points (pp) (95% CI -9.6pp, -4.6pp), lower overweight/obesity (-5.6pp (-8.9, -2.2) among males, and reduced experiences of emotional (-4.8pp (-8.2pp, -1.4pp) and sexual (-5.5pp (-8.7pp, -2.3pp) violence among females. The ban prevented approximately 2.4 million cases of daily/weekly alcohol consumption and 1.8 million cases of overweight/obesity among males, and 2.1 million cases of intimate partner violence among females.



INTERPRETATION: Strict alcohol regulation policies may yield significant population level health benefits for frequent drinkers and many victims of intimate partner violence. FUNDING: No funding was received for this work.

