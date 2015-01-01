Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to examine the prevalence of cold injuries and review the cold injury monitoring system in the South Korean military.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study conducted a retrospective and cross-sectional analysis using data from the Defense Medical Statistic Information System (DMSIS) on cold injuries among military personnel from 2018 to 2023. It incorporated findings from the Korean Armed Forces Medical Command's cold injury surveillance system and analyzed cases from the Armed Forces Capital Hospital, covering all branches of the military by status and rank.



RESULTS: An analysis of cold injury in the South Korean military over the past 5 years revealed varying numbers of cases treated, from 799 in 2018-2019 to 467 in 2022-2023. According to the surveillance system in 2023-2024, the Army experienced the majority of these cases, with 94.5% of the total. The incidence per 1,000 personnel was the highest in the Army at 0.98 compared to the Air Force and Navy/Marine Corps. Rank-based analysis indicated the most affected were private first-class soldiers. Frostbite was the most frequent condition, alongside chilblains, hypothermia, and immersion injuries, with no marked difference in the type of illness across branches.



CONCLUSIONS: The study underscores the need for focused prevention and treatment, particularly in the Army. By analyzing data from a newly implemented surveillance system, it revealed a higher incidence of frostbite and chilblains among lower ranks. The findings highlight the importance of targeted educational measures and enhanced response strategies to protect personnel against cold injuries.

