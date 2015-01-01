SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kimber M, McTavish J, Shouldice M, Ward MGK, MacMillan HL. Paediatr. Child Health (1996) 2024; 29(3): 174-188.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Paediatric Society, Publisher Pulsus Group)

DOI

10.1093/pch/pxad079

PMID

38827374

PMCID

PMC11141601

Abstract

Children's exposure to intimate partner violence (CEIPV) between parents and other caregivers accounts for nearly half of all cases investigated and substantiated by child welfare authorities in Canada. The emotional, physical, and behavioural impairments associated with CEIPV are similar to effects of other forms of child maltreatment. The identification of children and youth who have been exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV) can be challenging due to the non-specific behaviours sometimes associated with such exposure, and the stigma and secrecy that often characterize IPV. Also, responding safely to children and youth with suspected CEIPV can be complicated by the need to consider the safety and well-being of a non-offending caregiver. This position statement presents an evidence-informed approach developed by the Violence, Evidence, Guidance, Action (VEGA) Project for the safe recognition and response to children and youth who are suspected of being exposed to IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

Child welfare; Intimate partner violence; Child exposure to intimate partner violence; Clinical guidance; Trauma- and violence-informed care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print