Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is increasingly diagnosed in adults. People with intellectual disability have higher rates of ADHD yet there is little evidence on the presentation and pharmacological treatment of ADHD in this population or how this differs from the general population.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort study using data from electronic health records. Adults with intellectual disability newly diagnosed with ADHD between 2007 and 2022 were matched to adults with ADHD without intellectual disability and their clinical features and treatments were compared.



RESULTS: A total of 159 adults with ADHD and intellectual disability and 648 adults with ADHD without intellectual disability formed the dataset. Adults with intellectual disability had higher rates of psychiatric co-morbidity and spent more time under mental health services than those without intellectual disability. They were more likely to have recorded agitation, aggression, hostility, and mood instability, and less likely to have poor concentration recorded in the 12 months prior to the diagnosis of ADHD. Following diagnosis, people with intellectual disability were significantly less likely to be prescribed any medication for ADHD than controls without intellectual disability (adjusted odds ratio 0.60, 95% confidence interval 0.38-0.91), and were less likely to be prescribed stimulants (27.7% v 46.0%, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The presence of behaviors that challenge in adults with intellectual disability may indicate co-occurring ADHD. Further work to define the safety and efficacy of medication for ADHD in adults with intellectual disability is needed to understand differences in prescription rates and to avoid inequities in care outcomes.

