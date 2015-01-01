Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the prevalence of workplace violence (WPV) against nurses in Oman's psychiatric hospitals and explore associated factors.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted between October and December 2021 and included all tertiary mental healthcare hospitals in Oman (Al Masarra Hospital and Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, Muscat, Oman). The participants completed a sociodemographic survey and a questionnaire on WPV in the health sector.



RESULTS: A total of 106 participants (response rate = 80.3%) were included in this study. Most were female (52.8%) and Omani (72.6%) and aged 30-39 years. WPV prevalence was high (90.6%), with verbal (86.8%) and physical violence (57.5%) being the most common types. WPV incidents were more frequent on weekdays (26.4%) and during morning shifts (34%), while 81.1% of the nurses worked in shifts and had direct physical contact with patients (83.0%). The majority (92.5%) were aware of standardised WPV reporting procedures and 89.7% confirmed the presence of such procedures in hospitals. WPV was more prevalent among nurses in inpatient wards (P = 0.047).



CONCLUSION: WPV against nurses in Omani psychiatric hospitals is alarmingly high. Future studies should investigate contributing factors among healthcare providers and emphasise violence prevention by providing staff nurses with effective training to handle violent incidents involving psychiatric patients.

Language: en