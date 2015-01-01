|
Qian Q, Shi J. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 204: e107648.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38833986
Illegal lane-transgressing is a typical aberrant riding behavior of riders of two-wheelers, i.e., motorcycles, bicycles, and e-bikes, which is highly frequent in accident reports. However, there is insufficient attention to this behavior at present. This study aims to explore the socio-psychologic factors that influence the illegal lane-transgressing behavior of two-wheeler riders when overtaking. For this purpose, a questionnaire was first composed. The questionnaire included the behavioral intention of two-wheeler riders towards illegal overtaking behavior and five influencing factors: safety knowledge, descriptive norms, injunctive norms, perceived behavior control, and risk perception. Second, a survey was conducted on different two-wheeler riders in Xi'an. Third, various types of two-wheelers were analyzed jointly and separately by structural equation models and analyses of variance.
Structural equation model; Aberrant riding behavior; E-bike; Multi-group analysis; Powered Two-wheeler