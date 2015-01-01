Abstract

Fractures of the hyoid bone, particularly the greater horns, and thyroid cartilage (superior horns) are known to be associated with hanging deaths. Depending on the literature, the frequency of these fractures varies from 0% to 83%. The mechanism underlying these fractures is believed to be direct compression or indirect traction from the ligature. The relationship of these structures with the cervical spine cannot be visualized with traditional internal examination, due to obstruction by surrounding soft tissue. Postmortem computed tomography scan offers an unobscured view of the relationship of the laryngohyoid structures with the cervical spine.We aim to illustrate the phenomenon of displacement of the laryngohyoid structures associated with fractures of the horns. In our case reports, the laryngohyoid structures were displaced, not only superiorly and posteriorly, but also in 2 of the cases, by tilting, when the suspension point was at the posterior or posterolateral aspect of the neck. This displacement had caused the greater horns of the hyoid bone and superior horns of the thyroid cartilage to be approximated against the cervical spine, particularly the transverse processes. We believe that, in these circumstances, the fractures were caused by pressure of the horns of the laryngohyoid structures against the cervical spine.

