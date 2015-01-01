Abstract

Vape juice is a diluent for e-cigarette active ingredients, nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Lack of strict regulation in vape juice production is a concern as ingredients and their concentrations may vary widely from the labeling.A 43-year-old woman was transported via ambulance to the hospital after ingesting homemade vape juice, presenting unresponsive with decerebrate posturing. She reportedly made a tincture combining a vape juice purchased online (containing "ethylene glycol") and THC for "endometriosis-related pain relief." Laboratory evaluation revealed anion gap metabolic acidosis, elevated serum lactate, and high serum osmolality. Urine fluoresced under Wood's lamp, and fomepizole was administered as an ethylene glycol antidote, but she expired the following afternoon. Clinical serum toxicology results returned after death revealed 235 mg/dL of methanol, and no ethylene glycol.Autopsy findings included ischemic changes of the gastrointestinal tract and cerebral edema with herniation. Postmortem toxicology performed on hospital admission blood revealed methanol (220 mg/dL), propylene glycol (59 mg/dL), Δ-9 THC and metabolites, and medications administered during hospitalization. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be methanol and propylene glycol toxicity.To our knowledge, this is the first report of accidental death from ingestion of vape juice contaminated with toxic alcohol.

Language: en