SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ogburn T, Chaudhry I, Knight LD. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000951

PMID

38833354

Abstract

Vape juice is a diluent for e-cigarette active ingredients, nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Lack of strict regulation in vape juice production is a concern as ingredients and their concentrations may vary widely from the labeling.A 43-year-old woman was transported via ambulance to the hospital after ingesting homemade vape juice, presenting unresponsive with decerebrate posturing. She reportedly made a tincture combining a vape juice purchased online (containing "ethylene glycol") and THC for "endometriosis-related pain relief." Laboratory evaluation revealed anion gap metabolic acidosis, elevated serum lactate, and high serum osmolality. Urine fluoresced under Wood's lamp, and fomepizole was administered as an ethylene glycol antidote, but she expired the following afternoon. Clinical serum toxicology results returned after death revealed 235 mg/dL of methanol, and no ethylene glycol.Autopsy findings included ischemic changes of the gastrointestinal tract and cerebral edema with herniation. Postmortem toxicology performed on hospital admission blood revealed methanol (220 mg/dL), propylene glycol (59 mg/dL), Δ-9 THC and metabolites, and medications administered during hospitalization. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be methanol and propylene glycol toxicity.To our knowledge, this is the first report of accidental death from ingestion of vape juice contaminated with toxic alcohol.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print