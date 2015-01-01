Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Firefighters work with dogs as support for their search activities for victims. Firefighters who handle dogs supposedly have higher acute muscle pain, more stumbling, and fatigue. This study aimed to verify the influence of a mantrailing dog on the firefighter's psychophysiological and muscular responses and the number of imbalances in a simulated activity of searching for people.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 10 canine operators characterized by mass (92.57 ± 9.66 kg), height (1.78 ± 0.06 m), age (37.8 ± 2.1 yr), and length of service (9.5 ± 4.6 yr), who performed a search activity under 2 experimental conditions (dog condition and control condition). The simulated search activity consisted of a predefined hike of 2.5 km between the beginning of a search and the place where the sham victim was hidden. Cardiometabolic variables, pain level, and muscular performance were measured pre and postactivity (time factor). The number of imbalances suffered during hiking was also quantified.



RESULTS: ANOVA data indicated interactions (condition × time) related to handgrip strength (P < 0.05). Handgrip strength was reduced in the postsearch activity with the dog, and it increased the control when compared to the preactivity (-12.3% versus +9.2%). Also, the level of pain and discomfort in the neck, trunk, and hip regions was higher with dogs (P < 0.05). Under the dog and control conditions, there were 25 and 05 imbalances, respectively, during the hike. There were no significant differences between the experimental conditions for vertical jump performance and cardiovascular responses either with dog or control.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study highlight that a mantrailing dog with the firefighter increased the number of slips, trips, sudden changes in direction, and loss of body balance, accompanied by a reduction in handgrip strength, and increased acute pain in the neck, trunk, and hip. These findings may contribute to support strategies for mitigating injuries and optimizing the performance of canine operators in the fire department and other units cinotechnic.

