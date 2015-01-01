|
Salardaine Q, Desjardins C, Baille G, Roze E, Nardin C. BMC Neurol. 2024; 24(1): e186.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38834958
BACKGROUND: Over the last decade, there has been an emerging trend of recreational misuse of several drugs and inhaled solvent including ethyl chloride. This case report follows CARE guidelines and highlights, with supporting video, the neurological features of ethyl chloride intoxication.
Language: en
Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Intoxication; Case report; Neurotoxicity; Ethyl chloride; *Ethyl Chloride/adverse effects; *Nitrous Oxide/adverse effects/administration & dosage; Cerebellar